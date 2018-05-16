Rohlfing explains cost-savings to county board

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing at last week’s Monroe County Board meeting detailed a list of accomplishments, including financial figures, and clarified possible misunderstandings about changes that have taken effect since Rohfling took office in 2016.

He described how he requested two additional deputies and a corrections officer, or jailor, upon his election in 2016. Rohlfing noted state jail inspections had for years cited the jail staff as being shorthanded, and that the last new hire had been by his predecessor, Sheriff Dan Kelley, in 2007. Kelley, Rohlfing said, also regularly asked for additional patrol officers and jailers.

One change Rohlfing implemented was getting the inmates’ meals from Oak Hill, at a cost savings of about $100,000 the first year, he said.

Rohlfing also said that due to the full-time involvement of a sheriff’s deputy with a Drug Enforcement Administration program, the sheriff’s department has been able to cover the deputy’s salary with the help of assets gained through the forfeiture of property involved in drug raids.

In fact, Rohlfing relayed, the department will receive enough financial proceeds to cover the deputy’s salary for the past two years and further fund it into the future…>>>

