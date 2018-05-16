ROE advocates for safer schools

Seeing the myriad of issues schoolchildren continue to face, Monroe-Randolph regional superintendent Kelton Davis is getting in on the ground floor to provide safer learning environments in the region.

The issue of school safety in the nation came into the forefront when a shooter killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla. high school in February.

Davis showed the Republic-Times a photo of a child evacuating during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed, as an example of why he has turned his attention to this issue.

“The terror in this child’s face, who is about the same age as my daughter — this is why I’m passionate about this,” he explained. “I would never want to see a child with this look of terror.”

That said, Davis has designed a comprehensive model for school safety, delving into crisis training, facility preparedness and social-emotional health. The model serves as a way to pull organizations in the community together with schools to train and prepare for different crises.

“There’s a lot of people that need to come into play in terms of partners,” he said. “This is a vision. There’s a lot more work to be done…>>>

