Rockford brings church orchestra to life

By on January 3, 2018 at 3:26 pm

Bob Rockford

Bob Rockford, the now 10-year orchestra director at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, has built a reputation in the music world.

With a love of melodious sound that dates back to when he first picked up the clarinet in fifth grade, Rockford, 81, took a cast of local musicians at the church and created a community treasure.

“We had an orchestra that wasn’t a regular thing when I started out, and then the music director left and someone asked, ‘Bob, will you lead?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that,’” the Red Bud man said. “At the time, I thought the orchestra was a viable thing that we could keep doing so I said, ‘Let’s get a practice schedule going and do this thing regularly.’”

After nailing down the performance of a few songs in front of the congregation, the orchestra began opening up their concerts to the community. That has continued through the years with both a spring and Christmas concert.

Over time, many have shown their support of Rockford and the 22-member orchestra, even approaching him with compliments at the end of shows…>>> 

Read the rest of the story in the January 3  issue of the Republic-Times.

Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net