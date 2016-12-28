 Robert “Bob” Raffety | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Robert “Bob” Raffety | Obituary

By on December 28, 2016 at 3:25 pm
Robert “Bob” Raffety

Robert “Bob” Raffety

Robert “Bob” Raffety, 68, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2016, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born May 3,1948, in Freemont, Neb., son of  Fritz and Marie Raffety (nee Miskell).

Bob was employed at Mansfield Oil Company in Gainesville, Ga. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Floraville.

He was formally an auxiliary deputy for the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

He was a very proud grandfather and very active in his grandchildren’s lives.

Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Charlene Raffety (nee Avara); his children Angela (Jeremy) Marquardt of Waterloo, and Bob Raffety of Waterloo; sister Carol (Larry) Yovandich of Diamond Head, Miss.; and grandchildren Bryce, Lyndsey and Gillian. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Madeline Marquardt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 30, at St Pauls’ United Church of Christ, Floraville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 30, at the church, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Floraville.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Floraville.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net