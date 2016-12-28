Robert “Bob” Raffety | Obituary

Robert “Bob” Raffety, 68, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2016, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born May 3,1948, in Freemont, Neb., son of Fritz and Marie Raffety (nee Miskell).

Bob was employed at Mansfield Oil Company in Gainesville, Ga. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Floraville.

He was formally an auxiliary deputy for the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

He was a very proud grandfather and very active in his grandchildren’s lives.

Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Charlene Raffety (nee Avara); his children Angela (Jeremy) Marquardt of Waterloo, and Bob Raffety of Waterloo; sister Carol (Larry) Yovandich of Diamond Head, Miss.; and grandchildren Bryce, Lyndsey and Gillian. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Madeline Marquardt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 30, at St Pauls’ United Church of Christ, Floraville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 30, at the church, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Floraville.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Floraville.

