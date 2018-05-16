Retiring officer will miss WPD family

When Jay Sawyer began his career in law enforcement years ago, he immediately felt at home.

“The first time I started the training, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. That first time I put that badge on and that uniform on and got in that squad car, I was hooked,” the retiring Waterloo police sergeant smiled.

Sawyer, 48, retired Monday after nearly 25 years with the Waterloo Police Department, recalling a lot of fond memories involving the community and his law enforcement buddies.

“The people are very nice here. The camaraderie among the officers. It’s just a really good community to live in,” he expressed, saying he raised his kids in Waterloo.

But even in such a safe community, Sawyer faced a number of dangers over the years. One scary situation occurred about 10 years ago when officers responded to the scene of a suicidal subject with a knife.

“We convinced him to drop the knife and I went in to apprehend him, and he had another knife and started swinging it in my face … I could just see the tip of a blade,” he remembered…>>>

