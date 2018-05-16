 Retiring officer will miss WPD family - Republic-Times | News

Retiring officer will miss WPD family

By on May 16, 2018 at 3:36 pm

Pictured, retiring Waterloo police sergeant Jay Sawyer holds up a plaque he received from the Waterloo Police Department as Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise (left) and Waterloo Police Chief Mike Douglas look on. (Sean McGowan photo)

When Jay Sawyer began his career in law enforcement years ago, he immediately felt at home.

“The first time I started the training, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. That first time I put that badge on and that uniform on and got in that squad car, I was hooked,” the retiring Waterloo police sergeant smiled.

Sawyer, 48, retired Monday after nearly 25 years with the Waterloo Police Department, recalling a lot of fond memories involving the community and his law enforcement buddies.

“The people are very nice here. The camaraderie among the officers. It’s just a really good community to live in,” he expressed, saying he raised his kids in Waterloo.   

But even in such a safe community, Sawyer faced a number of dangers over the years. One scary situation occurred about 10 years ago when officers responded to the scene of a suicidal subject with a knife.

“We convinced him to drop the knife and I went in to apprehend him, and he had another knife and started swinging it in my face … I could just see the tip of a blade,” he remembered…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the May 16, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

