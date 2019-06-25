Retiring Columbia AD ‘bleeds blue’

Columbia High School sports programs have enjoyed quite a run of success over the past several years with Joe Iorio serving as athletic director.

After 32 years at CHS, Iorio has decided to retire. The hope is that the Eagles will continue to soar for years to come.

“I feel fortunate to have had the coaches I’ve had, great parent support and a great foundation of kids,” Iorio said. “Seeking kids accomplish their goals has been satisfying.”

Iorio attributed much of the athletic success at CHS to the quality of coaching with little turnover.

He mentioned Mark Sandstrom in boys basketball, Scott Horner and Scott Germain in football and Germain in girls basketball, Dave Touchette as an assistant softball coach as well as the baseball coaching tree of Dusty Nail to assistants Keith Jany and Neal O’Donnell, who went on to lead that program.

“They’re all good coaches who put kids in the right positions to succeed,” Iorio said.

State titles for Columbia include baseball in 1987 and 2007, cheerleading in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, boys soccer in 2014 and girls soccer in 2019.

Iorio grew up in Kewanee, which is north of Peoria, and went on to play football at Eureka College before finishing his college studies at Western Illinois University.

“I was OK,” Iorio said of his football abilities. He played linebacker and tight end.

He began teaching and coaching at Atkinson, which is a small town east of Moline. There, he coached football and boys basketball.

In 1987, Iorio came to Columbia and served as an assistant coach in football under the legendary Jerry Germain. He was also an assistant in both boys and girls hoops and served as the head track coach.

“I was a little busy those first few years,” Iorio remembers.

He went on to become the head football coach for several years and remained the track coach until 2006…

