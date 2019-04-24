Retail theft arrest turns into stolen vehicle recovery

The Waterloo Police Department arrested two people for retail theft from Walmart on Tuesday evening and recovered a stolen vehicle in the process.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m., police said. Jeremy Tuttle, 21, of Smithton and Alexis Marshall, 19, of New Memphis, were each charged with felony retail theft for allegedly stealing various items in Walmart valued at more than $300.

Tuttle was also arrested on a St. Clair County warrant; Marshall was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police recovered the vehicle the suspects drove to Walmart in the store’s parking lot. This vehicle returned stolen out of Lenzburg, after which the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was notified.

The stolen vehicle report remains under investigation.