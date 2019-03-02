 Residential burglary reported in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Residential burglary reported in Columbia

By on March 4, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Columbia police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Friday in the 100 block of Skyline Drive, which is located off Old State Route 3 near Top Shooters Bar & Grill and Bob Brockland Buick-GMC.

Police were called to the residence at 4 p.m. Friday.

“Officers found forced entry into a residence with items taken,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, and the police department is asking anyone in the area of the crime with a home surveillance system to check between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 281-5151.

Illinois State Police crime scene services is assisting Columbia police in the burglary investigation.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.