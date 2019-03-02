Residential burglary reported in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Friday in the 100 block of Skyline Drive, which is located off Old State Route 3 near Top Shooters Bar & Grill and Bob Brockland Buick-GMC.

Police were called to the residence at 4 p.m. Friday.

“Officers found forced entry into a residence with items taken,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, and the police department is asking anyone in the area of the crime with a home surveillance system to check between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 281-5151.

Illinois State Police crime scene services is assisting Columbia police in the burglary investigation.