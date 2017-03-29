Recovering addict an inspiration

After first responders brought Madelyn McGinnis back from an opioid overdose for the second time, the 19-year-old opened her eyes to the problem of her addiction.

“I just wasn’t in denial anymore after the second time I had overdosed and needed Narcan,” she said.

The Waterloo resident gained support from family to receive treatment, and she soon checked herself into a rehabilitation clinic. Her employer, Dawn Ritzel of Momma’s on Main in Waterloo, told McGinnis that her job would be waiting for her when she returned.

“I told her, ‘As long as you’re clean, come back,’” Ritzel said.

Since then, McGinnis has been clean for three months and continues to work at the sub shop. Ritzel said she enjoys seeing McGinnis’ transformation and her helpful attitude.

“She’s just amazing. To see how she’s grown from when she was an addict to now is amazing,” Ritzel said…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 28 issue of the Republic-Times.

