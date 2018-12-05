Raging ‘Dogs, Ice Eagles set to clash

The stage is set for another epic clash between rivals Freeburg-Waterloo and Columbia next week, with both teams near the top of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings once again.

The Raging Bulldogs sit in first place at 9-1 following Monday’s 12-3 blasting of Highland. Jacob Dinkelman scored twice and Donovan Knuckles, Nick Mumford and Nathan Metz added two goals and two assists apiece in the win.

Freeburg-Waterloo also defeated Highland on Thursday, 7-2. Dinkelman recorded a hat trick in that victory, with Logan Ganz adding two goals and Metz contributing a goal and assist. Cole Davis and Isaiah Korneffel split goaltending duties in the victory.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs suffered their first defeat of the season, 3-1 to Belleville. Mumford scored the lone goal for Freeburg-Waterloo on assists from Metz and Braden Fiscus.

On Nov. 26, Freeburg-Waterloo took down Triad, 6-3. Blake Reisner notched two goals and Davis made 16 saves in net.

Mumford leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and five assists, followed by Dinkelman with 12 goals and five assists and Ganz at 11 goals and six assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo battles Alton next Monday and Triad next Tuesday before taking on rival Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The defending MVCHA champion Ice Eagles have seemingly righted the ship following a couple of tough losses early this season. Columbia rattled off three wins last week to improve to 6-2 on the 2018-19 campaign…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 5, 2018, newspaper.

