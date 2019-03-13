R-T All-Local Hockey Team

Freeburg-Waterloo’s Nick Mumford tries to make a play on the puck controlled by Columbia’s Cam Nowak during a contest between hockey rivals this past December.

Both local squads competing in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association enjoyed success this season, as the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs finished 16-4 and the Columbia Ice Eagles posted a record of 14-6.

An abundance of talent was on display for both teams, as evidenced by this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Hockey Team.

And judging by the number of non-seniors on this year’s list, the future looks bright for both teams entering the 2019-20 campaign.

FIRST TEAM

Cam Nowak, Columbia. A member of last year’s league champion Ice Eagles, this senior ranked fourth in the league in scoring this season with 33 goals and 22 assists

Ryan Hofstetter, Columbia. Another senior, Hofstetter picked up where his older brother left off, notching 30 goals with eight assists for the Ice Eagles.

Nick Mumford, Freeburg-Waterloo. A junior, Mumford led the Raging Bulldogs in goals this season with 24 and added six assists.

Joe Lugge, Freeburg-Waterloo. Another junior, Lugge served as captain of the Raging Bulldogs and scored 11 goals with 22 assists while providing solid defensive play.

Braden Fiscus, Freeburg-Waterloo. This junior defenseman scored four goals and added 15 assists for the Raging Bulldogs in an all-star worthy season.

Londyn Little, Columbia. Just a sophomore, Little provided a calming presence in net for the Ice Eagles, posting an .899 save percentage with a 3.78 goals against average.

