R-T All-Local Football Team

The high school football season featured another playoff run for Columbia and a resurgence in Dupo under a new head coach while Waterloo went winless.
All three teams featured plenty of talent, making this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team list tough to tackle.
With many players excelling on offense, defense and even special teams, we broke down this year’s list into first and second teams of 20 players each, regardless of position.
FIRST TEAM
Ronnie Hunsaker, Columbia. This junior running back/linebacker enjoyed a breakout season for the Eagles until a lower leg injury kept him out of the playoffs. Hunsaker rushed for 845 yards and added 162 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns to earn all-conference honors. On defense, he amassed 48 total tackles.
Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo. Viglasky finished his high school football career with another all-conference season, totaling 728 yards rushing, 254 yards receiving and nine total TDs to go along with one passing TD. Viglasky also finished with 579 yards in kickoff returns.
Devin Similey, Dupo. This senior wide receiver flourished under new head coach Joe Day’s offensive system, earning all-conference honors with 763 yards receiving, 308 yards rushing and 16 total TDs.
Londyn Little, Columbia. A speedy sophomore all-around threat, Little earned all-conference honors with 446 yards receiving, 118 yards rushing, 334 kickoff return yards, 157 punt return yards and 10 total TDs, several of the spectacular variety. On defense, Little recorded 50 total tackles and a sack.
Nic Horner, Columbia. This junior quarterback/defensive back threw for 1,515 yards and 14 TDs, and rushed for 465 yards and eight TDs to lead the Eagles into the second round of the Class 4A playoffs and earn all-conference honors. He’ll return hungry for more playoff success in 2019.
Tyler Kyle, Dupo. A senior quarterback/safety, Kyle finished with 1,438 yards passing and 11 TDs, and 653 yards rushing and seven TDs for the Tigers. He also led the Dupo defense with 53 total tackles and two interceptions.
Darren Carner, Waterloo. This junior linebacker made his presence felt on defense for the Bulldogs, finishing with 84 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
William Gilbert, Waterloo. Another junior linebacker for the ‘Dogs, Gilbert recorded 79 total tackles and a fumble recovery to earn second team all-conference honors in the tough Mississippi Valley Conference.
Sam Horner, Columbia. The twin brother of Eagles QB Nic Horner, Sam was a force on offense, defense and special teams. He finished with 476 yards receiving and six TDs, recorded 58 total tackles with two interceptions, and kicked six field and with 37 extra points.
Matt Muehlher, Columbia. A senior leader of the Eagles defense, Muehlher earned all-conference honors with 76 total tackles and three sacks.
Jacob Lattimore, Waterloo. This senior offensive and defensive lineman earned all-conference honors for his solid play this fall with the Bulldogs.
Bryce Chadduck, Dupo. This senior offensive and defensive lineman earned all-conference honors for the Tigers. He recorded a sack and fumble recovery on defense.
Cole Khoury, Columbia. At 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, Khoury finished his Eagles football career with all-conference honors for solid offensive and defensive line play.
Josh Marion, Columbia. This senior wide receiver/defensive back provided valuable leadership on both sides of the ball, earning all-conference honors. He recorded 219 yards receiving and added 29 total tackles and an interception on defense.
CJ Robinson, Dupo. This sophomore safety recorded 51 total tackles and three sacks to earn all-conference accolades.
Brenden Kirk, Waterloo. Another valuable component of the Bulldogs defense, Kirk recorded 51 total tackles and an interception this fall.
Donavan Bieber, Columbia. This junior running back was on pace for a big season before a foot injury forced him to miss six games. He still finished with 703 rushing yards and seven TDs, including a big first round playoff performance.
Trenton Keys, Dupo. This junior offensive/defensive lineman earned all-conference honors for the Tigers. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Eli Wagner, Columbia. A force on defense for the Eagles as a junior, Wagner made 74 total tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Connor Holten, Columbia. Another talented offensive/defensive lineman, this junior recorded for sacks for the Eagles.
