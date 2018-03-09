R-T All-Local Bowling Team

The Republic-Times has selected its 2017-18 All-Local Bowling Team based on performances by high school bowlers from Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault and Dupo this winter season.

The Columbia boys advanced as a team to the state tournament once again, with the Columbia and Waterloo girls teams each advancing out of regional play.

BOYS TEAM

Jacob Amos, Columbia – He led the Eagles in sectional and state competition.

Nathan Bostick, Columbia – He was the second-leading bowler for the Eagles at the sectional.

Seth Harris, Columbia – He was the second-leading bowler for the Eagles at this year’s state tournament.

Cody Putnam, Dupo – He led the Tigers this season and advanced to sectional competition.

Josh Hugger, Gibault – He qualified as an individual for sectional competition.

Ryan Matzig, Waterloo – A top bowler for the Bulldogs, he qualified for sectional competition.

Zach Marshall, Waterloo – Another leading bowler for the Bulldogs, he also qualified for sectional competition.

Justin Budde, Columbia – He was the top bowler for the Eagles in regional play.

GIRLS TEAM

Heidi Feix, Columbia – Led the Eagles this season with a 193 per game average as a freshman.

Meagan Odum, Columbia – Led the Eagles in the sectional round and was the team’s second-leading bowler at the regional.

Taylor Hoylman, Gibault – Led the Hawks much of the season and advanced to the sectional round.

Lexi Ruemker, Waterloo – Led the Bulldogs much of the season and was the team’s top bowler in the regional.

Helen Gregson, Waterloo – She was the second-leading Waterloo bowler in regional play.

Sydney Menner, Waterloo – She led the Bulldogs in the sectional round.

Megan Jones, Columbia – She was a key member of an Eagles squad that qualified for sectional play.

Emily Concialdi, Dupo – She was the top bowler for the Tigers, posting a 168 per game average this season.