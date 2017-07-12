Quilts of Valor wrap veterans with love

Sewn with tender love and care. Given to those men and women who demonstrated courage in their military service. Received with a sense of comfort and appreciation.

Quilts of Valor are said to represent the highest honor American citizens can bestow on veterans touched by war. On July 4, a ceremony awarding quilts to four Monroe County veterans captured the spirit of Independence Day better than any fireworks display, concert, or red, white and blue garb.

Those who came to watch the Waterloo Municipal Band perform at the courthouse bandstand had the rare opportunity to see these veterans wrapped with love.

The honorees were World War II Army veteran James Brandon of Waterloo, Korean War Army veteran Don Roush of Columbia, Vietnam War Army veteran Steve Sekach of Waterloo and Iraq War Army veteran Stephanie Kirksey of Dupo. Sekach said he immensely appreciated the effort to recognize his military service.

“I was surprised, shocked and amazed that someone would do that,” Sekach told the Republic-Times following the event.

Julie Yeager of Stars of Honor, a new Waterloo chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, opened up the July 4 ceremony with a speech thanking the veterans for their service and explaining the significance of the quilts…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 12 issue of the Republic-Times.

