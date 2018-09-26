Queen of Hearts winner to spend jackpot wisely

Waterloo resident Julie Washausen won the Queen of Hearts raffle last Tuesday at Stubborn German Brewing Company, winning $92,390 on the 45th week of the drawing.

Washausen said it did not register immediately when her ticket number was called because her husband’s number was similar to hers, so she was listening for his.

“I felt totally excited,” Washausen said of the moment she realized her number was picked. “I didn’t realize the amount of money that was involved. I was thinking they probably wouldn’t turn my card over and I would get that $500 they give you for when they call your name. I was super excited with that.”

Once Washausen went up, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Athletic Director John Green showed her the card she picked, No. 44.

“So when he actually did turn the card over, I didn’t know I had won until he said ‘Congratulations,’” Washausen remembered. “And I was looking at the card, but it wasn’t sinking in that it was the Queen of Hearts. When it did sink in, it was all kind of a blur from there.”

After the win, Green took to Facebook to thank Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith and his staff, Stubborn German owners Chris and Tammy Rahn and their staff and SPPCS staff for their help in making the drawing a success.

“Most of all, (thank) you who came to downtown Waterloo on a Tuesday night and supported not only this fundraiser, but the many local businesses every week,” Green added…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the September 26, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.