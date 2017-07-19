Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in county

Police pursuit by local agencies of a stolen vehicle from Missouri ended in a subdivision off Route 3 just south of Waterloo early Tuesday, with one young man taken into custody but two others still believed at large.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said a resident in the 300 block of Bradington Drive called police to report that occupants of a white 2017 Kia SUV were getting out of the vehicle and entering unlocked cars in that neighborhood about 12:30 a.m.

“We know from witnesses that they did enter cars,” Paul said.

A Columbia police officer canvassing the area observed the SUV near Taco Bell and attempted to pull it over. The SUV, with three black males inside, evaded the officer by turning south onto Route 3 and continuing at a high rate of speed.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued for the vehicle, Paul said, and the license plate came back stolen out of the Richmond Heights, Mo., area. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Police Department assisted Columbia in attempting to stop the vehicle, which continued south on Route 3 through Waterloo before officers lost sight of it. Officers eventually located the unoccupied SUV in the Oak Valley subdivision just south of Waterloo, across from the William Nobbe John Deere dealership.

The Columbia police K-9 conducted a track, locating one of the three suspects — 18-year-old Marquise Spates of East St. Louis — in a cornfield near the subdivision. He remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail, charged with a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant, a St. Louis County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and obstructing justice. Two other suspects remained at large as of Tuesday evening.

“We greatly appreciate the resident who called us after seeing the suspicious activity,” Paul said.

Columbia police were still trying to determine on Tuesday what, if anything, might have been stolen from vehicles in the Bradington Drive area. Anyone with information on that activity is asked to call the CPD at 281-5151.

Those who may have observed the fleeing suspects on foot in the area where the pursuit ended can call the sheriff’s department at 939-8651.