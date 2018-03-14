Primary election is Tuesday

Voters across the state will be able to choose candidates Tuesday for the November elections from a slate of primary contestants.
While some state and congressional races are contested, no Democrats will be featured on the ballot for Monroe County offices and Republicans will run unopposed in the primary.
Republican candidates include incumbents Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein, Monroe-Randolph Regional Superintendent Kelton Davis, Monroe County Assessor Carl Wuertz, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing; and Monroe County Clerk candidate Jonathan McLean and Monroe County Commissioner candidate Ron Schultheis.
Monroe County Commissioner Delbert Wittenauer, a Democrat, and Monroe County Clerk Dennis Knobloch, a Republican, are both retiring from their offices.
12th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) will be challenged in the primary by Preston Nelson of Benton, who is running as a Libertarian for the Republican nomination. Bost was elected to the seat in 2014.
Nelson is a former communications divisions director for the Libertarian Party of Illinois…>>>
Read the rest of this article in the March 14, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.
If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.