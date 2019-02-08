Potential thieves caught in Columbia Lakes

Columbia police are asking residents of the Columbia Lakes subdivision to check their vehicles and property in case they may be victims of theft after two people were apprehended in that area early Friday morning in possession of burglary tools and other items linked to criminal activity.
A third individual involved in the suspicious behavior was able to avoid apprehension. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to theft is urged to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.
Police are on high alert in the Columbia Lakes subdivision following recent incidents of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles.
On Jan. 13, the theft of an unlocked Cadillac Escalade with its keys inside was reported in that area along with three thefts from unlocked motor vehicles.
On Oct. 28, the theft of an unlocked Pontiac Vibe with its keys inside was reported in the subdivision along with two thefts from unlocked motor vehicles.
“We can’t remind people enough to lock their vehicles overnight and keep valuables out of plain sight,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.