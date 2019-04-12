Possible would-be jumper rescued from JB Bridge

Columbia Fire Department responded at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a possible jumper on the Missouri side of the eastbound lanes of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

The individual was reported to not be responding to attempts from law enforcement and firefighters to get him to speak to them and was standing on the edge of the bridge deck. A rescue team from Belleville also responded, along with a host of other area first responders including Columbia police and EMS.

At 8:05 p.m., a Columbia firefighter was able to make physical contact with the individual and at 8:06 p.m. told the 911 dispatcher “Rescue made.”