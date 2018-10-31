 Possible road rage incident on I-255 - Republic-Times | News

Possible road rage incident on I-255

By on October 31, 2018 at 11:19 am

Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Illinois State Police in responding about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday to a road rage incident reported on I-255 northbound between Columbia and Dupo with possible shots fired.

A motorist called 911 and notified Columbia police that he believed the driver of a white car with Missouri plates fired shots at him while both were driving on the interstate, according to emergency radio dispatch.

The caller exited the interstate in Dupo and the suspect vehicle continued north on I-255. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, and the use of gunfire in this incident was not able to be verified.

A trucker changing a tire on the side of the road near where the incident was reported told police he did not hear any gunfire.

ISP is handling the investigation.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.