Possible road rage incident on I-255

Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Illinois State Police in responding about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday to a road rage incident reported on I-255 northbound between Columbia and Dupo with possible shots fired.

A motorist called 911 and notified Columbia police that he believed the driver of a white car with Missouri plates fired shots at him while both were driving on the interstate, according to emergency radio dispatch.

The caller exited the interstate in Dupo and the suspect vehicle continued north on I-255. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, and the use of gunfire in this incident was not able to be verified.

A trucker changing a tire on the side of the road near where the incident was reported told police he did not hear any gunfire.

ISP is handling the investigation.