Possible bridge jumper report unfounded

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia police assisted emergency personnel from Missouri in attempting to locate a possible jumper from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 into the Mississippi River early Wednesday afternoon.

A fire official said two 911 calls came in about 12:55 p.m., reporting a possible jumper on the bridge. The St. Louis County Police Department and CPD searched from the bridge, with both the CFD and St. Louis County police utilizing drones to search under the bridge.

The Missouri Highway Patrol searched the area from a boat on the river, and a tugboat also assisted in the search.

At about 2:50 p.m., it was reported that the person who was initially believed to have jumped had been picked up near the bridge by a motorist and brought to Gateway Urgent Care in Columbia.