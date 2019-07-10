Pool vote in 2021?

Efforts to bring a public pool back to Waterloo are continuing, with the organization leading that charge aiming to have a bond referendum on the ballot in 2021.

“It’s more of a targeted audience,” Waterloo Citizens for a Pool president Kim Ahne said. “If you go in a general (election) there’s going to be a lot more people just going out to vote for the big stuff. So, if you go during something that’s more local, they’re coming out for a purpose.”

WCP has been pursuing a new public pool since late 2016 – about four years after the Sondag City Pool closed to the public.

The nonprofit has proposed spending $2.7 million on a new aquatic facility.

The group projected $1.5 million of that would be paid for through donations, while $1.2 million would come from bonds issued by the Waterloo Park District and repaid through tax dollars.

“This is not going to get done with individual endeavors,” Ahne said. “This is going to take a community. It’s going to take some kind of tax referendum to get done.”

“The issue with having a taxing entity backing us is there are so many grants available that can be utilized to build a pool that we don’t have access to,” WCP treasurer Jason Breithaupt added. “It has to be a taxing entity to be able to apply for those grants.”

So far, the group has raised slightly more than $20,000 through fundraising and donations.

It has raised that money primarily through a 5K run and profit-sharing nights with local restaurants.

“We’ve had a lot of support from local businesses,” WCP secretary Amy Grandcolas said. “It’s been amazing how much they’ve supported us.”

Breithaupt said the group is not worried about its fundraising total because it has not yet conducted a capital campaign.

A capital campaign is an intense effort to raise significant money over a specific time period.

“(Community fundraisers are) never going to raise that kind of money,” Breithaupt said. “It’s going to have to come from either a capital campaign or tax referendum.”

For a little less than a year, the group has also been asking people who live in Waterloo or in the 62298 zip code to sign a petition to demonstrate the community’s interest in a pool. So far, it has 421 signatures…

