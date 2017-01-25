Police release 2016 enforcement totals

Local law enforcement agencies saw a slight decline in some key crime categories last year while experiencing an uptick in others, recently released statistics show.

The Waterloo Police Department handled more than 1,600 fewer calls for service in 2016 than the year prior — 12,151 to 13,787.

The same goes for the Columbia Police Department, which fielded 13,744 calls for service in 2016 compared to 14,038 in 2015.

Criminal citations declined for Waterloo police, from 242 in 2015 to 227 in 2016. Included in these totals are domestic battery offenses, which increased to 22 cases in 2016 from 15 in 2015.

Arrests for drug offenses remained about the same from 2015 to 2016 in Waterloo, with the exception of possession of a controlled substance. There were 13 such arrests in 2016 compared to seven made in 2015…>>>

