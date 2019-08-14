Police prepared for the worst

Pictured, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing shows a Level III vest, which his deputies could use in addition to their soft body armor in an active shooter situation. This approximately 25-pound vest can stop rounds fired from rifles, shotguns and handguns.

After 31 more people died earlier this month in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, some Americans felt the increasingly familiar anxiety associated with knowing they could be the next victim of such a tragedy.

In Monroe County, police have taken steps to minimize the damage caused by an active shooter and decrease the chances of such an incident occurring locally.

That has mainly been accomplished through training, both of police and members of the community.

Officers throughout the county participate in active shooter drills and training in the option-based 4E model…

