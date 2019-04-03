Police: drivers, move over

In the wake of drivers hitting 16 Illinois State Police cars already this year, local law enforcement is placing more emphasis on enforcing a law designed to protect first responders.

The law, known as Scott’s Law or the Move Over Law, requires motorists to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road and have their hazard lights flashing.

The official citation for violating the law is failure to yield one full lane or reduce speech approaching an emergency vehicle.

Of those 16 crashes, three have resulted in the deaths of ISP troopers Christopher Lambert, Brooke Jones-Story and Gerald Ellis.

Both Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul and Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said they see violations of Scott’s Law, but the frequency of it varies.

Read more in the April 3, 2019, issue.

