Police Blotter

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 1

Joseph A. Brennan, 67, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and cited for failure to yield one lane for an emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

April 2

Amy L. Medford, 32, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Matthew J. Lane, 30, of Columbia, was arrested for felony domestic battery (prior conviction) and theft on Metter Avenue at Locust Street.

April 3

Columbia police are investigating the use of stolen checks totaling more than $1,800 from Commerce Bank, 995 Columbia Center, shortly before 3 p.m. One woman cashed a check for more than $900 inside the bank, and another woman cashed a similar check in the bank’s drive-through. The checks were determined to have been stolen from Pittsburg, Kan. The women left in a dark-colored Mazda sedan that was last seen approaching Route 3. Anyone with information is asked to call 281-5151.

April 4

Brittany M. Hatchett, 29, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for speeding at Moto Mart, 286 Southwoods Center.

David W. Cole, 54, of Cahokia, was arrested on Admiral Parkway at Eagle Drive on a St. Clair County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Karen K. Rice, 44, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for illegal transportation of alcohol and obstructing justice at Moto Mart, 286 Southwoods Center.

April 8

Kenneth Schmidt, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for harassment though electronic device stemming from a March 14 incident.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

March 22

Haley Noethen, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) following an Oct. 25 incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 1

Michael J. Peters, 76, of St. Louis, was cited for failure to yield one lane for an emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) on Route 3 at I-255.

Dawn Lafata, 51, of St. Louis, was cited for failure to yield one lane for an emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

The theft of more than $300 worth of jewelry from a residence in the 6100 block of Route 3 is under investigation.

April 5

James Greenwell, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 2700 block of Route 156.

Amos Vandeven, 52, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 6

Nannie Steibel, 43, of Ruma, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 159 at Braun Road.

Matthew Nance, 29, of Columbia, was cited for failure to yield one lane for an emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia.

Saundra Burris, 61, of Columbia, was cited for failure to yield one lane for an emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) on Route 3 at Hill Castle Road.

Richard Ward, 46, of Modoc, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on North Main Street at Melinda Street in Hecker.

Ryan Heck, 22, of Red Bud, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 159 at Biffar Drive.

April 7

Luke Brunsmann, 40, of St. Louis, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3 at EE Road.

Madison Hessler, 24, of St. Louis, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Waterloo Police

March 31

Ryan Lloyd, 38, of Renault, was charged with criminal damage to property at 707 Marney Lane.

April 6

Justin Cox, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant and for driving while suspended and no insurance on South Market Street at Hartman Street.

Ben Boyer, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with obstructing a peace officer after making false statements to police at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

April 9

Police assisted the fire department in responding shortly before 6 p.m. to a small fire on an outside wall of Washy’s Saloon, 1324 Jamie Lane. The fire was knocked down quickly prior to firefighter arrival.