Police Blotter | 8-7-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 27

Royisha L. West, 27, of O’Fallon, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding police and retail theft stemming from a March 12 incident at CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Road.

July 31

A car reported stolen in St. Louis County was recovered shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Columbia Lakes Drive near Brookfield Court. The car, a black 2015 Nissan four-door, was unoccupied. St. Louis County police detectives are investigating the case.

Aug. 3

Michael T. Mertz, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal screeching of tires on Admiral Weinel Boulevard at Admiral Trost Drive.

Aug. 5

Dalton A. Bandy, 22, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and obstructed windshield on Route 3 at Coach Stop Road.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Aug. 2

Eugene H. Funke, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (100 to 400 grams). The charge is a Class X felony. He remains in the Monroe County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Millstadt Police

July 18

Michael P. Hoepfinger, 34, of Belleville, was arrested for theft stemming from the theft of a bicycle at Circle K, 1 W. Washington Street.

July 29

An officer heard an explosion in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, he found a large firework had been set off from a moving vehicle. Parker L. Kolb, 18, of Millstadt, was cited for disorderly conduct.

July 30

Julie N. Duggins, 24, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested for with possession of methamphetamine following a 3:15 a.m. traffic stop on Route 163.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 3

Michael Drzik, 32, of Crystal Lake, was cited for failure to report a crash that occurred shortly earlier that morning in the area of 450 Country Club Lane.

Darel L. Casillas, 49, of Collinsville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Main Street at Route 3 in Columbia.

Aug. 5

Vicki Moore, 49, of Waterloo, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 2

Austin Schroeder, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place stemming from a June 9 incident at Willie’s West End, 107 S. Moore Street. He allegedly grabbed the back of another man and took him to the ground.