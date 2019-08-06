Police Blotter | 7-31-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 26

Edward T. Mitchell, 52, of Columbia, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery in the 100 block of North Ferkel Street.

Christopher J. DeBourge, 40, of Dupo, was arrested on St. Clair County and Monroe County warrants.

William E. Loless, 44, of Pacific, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 2838 Robert Drive.

Brittany M. Mueth, 30, of Dupo, was charged with obstructing identification following a July 14 incident.

July 27

Nadia N. Wiley, 30, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Scott E. Chandler, 34, of Columbia, was arrested on multiple in-state warrants on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

July 28

Mark Mosbacher, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at FF Road.

Brandon S. White, 37, of Millstadt, was arrested on an in-state warrant at 300 Columbia Center.

Ashley B. Delano, 36, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Illinois State Police

July 25

A crash occurred shortly after 9:25 a.m. on Route 159 at Schiermeier Road north of Smithton in St. Clair County. Police said a Dodge Ram driven by 47-year-old Zlatko Kireta of Smithton was northbound on Route 159 and crossed the center line, striking the passenger side of a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by Luke P. Marcrum, 21, of Belleville. Both drivers were airlifted to St. Louis hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 16

Richard J. Ahne, 64, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 2622 KK Road.

July 23

Bobbie Spiller, 38, of New Athens, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

July 24

Bria Dorsey, 40, was arrested in Valmeyer on a St. Clair County warrant.

July 25

Thomas Eisele, 31, of Ferguson, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and also on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Missouri.

July 27

Brittany M. Pegg, 23, of Red Bud was taken into custody on charges of forgery and deceptive practice. She is accused of writing checks from the closed bank account of a deceased relative and using a bad check in the amount of $332.50 at Willie’s West End tavern in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

July 21

Robert Van Johnson, 45, of Eureka, Mo., was arrested for retail theft after he allegedly stole a Ninja Air Fryer, Shark Navigator vacuum and other items from the Waterloo Walmart valued at more than $300. He was subsequently charged with criminal damage to state supported property after allegedly damaging a metal bunk bed at the Monroe County Jail on July 25.

July 22

Michael R. Diggs, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery (strangulation) following an incident on Illinois Avenue.

July 24

Steven L. Willyard, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery (strangulation) and unlawful restraint following an incident in the 200 block of Flower Street.

July 25

William Kramer, 34, of New Athens, was arrested for retail theft and trespassing at Walmart. He is alleged to have stolen a pack of beef burgers, paper plates, vodka, razors, diapers and Old Spice deodorant from the store.

An incident at Burger King, 800 N. Market Street, shortly after 9:40 a.m. resulted in city ordinance violations for two men. Burger King employee James Quawrells, 48, of Waterloo, and delivery driver Scott Zipfel, 53, of Waterloo, were each cited for public fighting.

July 26

Lauren Diaz, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

July 27

Stephen Brown, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI while riding his motorcycle on Mill Street at Library Street.