Police Blotter | 7-3-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 24

Mark R. Orlando, 49, of St. Ann, Mo., was arrested for DUI, failure to signal and no insurance on I-255 northbound at mile marker 7.6.

June 25

Rodney J. Outlaw, 21, of Swansea, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis and arrested for no insurance, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

June 26

Nikki L. Bovee, 36, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and also for driving on a suspended license and suspended registration on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

Nicholas A. Schott, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol on I-255 southbound at mile marker 5.6.

June 29

Daniel J. Blank, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant for possession of cannabis (2.5 to 10 grams) at 2623 Columbia Lakes Drive.

June 30

Evan J.W. Huck, 23, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to signal on the Route 3 southbound exit ramp at Palmer Road.

The theft of tools from the garage area of a home under construction in the 300 block of Kahlua Court is under investigation. The alleged crime occurred between 2 p.m. June 29 and 7 a.m. June 30. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 281-5151.

Millstadt Police

June 28

The Millstadt Police Department is investigating after the online group Truckers Against Predators posted a live Facebook video appearing to show a 62-year-old Millstadt man attempting to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old girl for sex earlier in the week. The girl was actually a decoy. The video was widely circulated on Facebook. “While the video speaks for itself, a great deal of investigative work is needed to be done in a case like this before the final report is submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office,” Millstadt police stated in a press release. “Because the incident did not completely occur within our jurisdiction, multiple agencies including the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and Illinois State Police are working in tandem with us to ensure everything is done completely. Unfortunately some of this does take time.”

Monroe County Sheriff

June 21

Rebekah McConachie of Columbia was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device (cell phone) on West Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Marion Chartrand of Dupo was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia

June 23

Bryan S. Butler, 28, of Cahokia, was arrested for felony theft (prior offense) on EE Road. The incident involved the theft of cash and checks on June 14.

June 26

Miland Jones, 56, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Henry Wiggers, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at Westpark Drive in Columbia.

Jon P. Linnertz, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested for felony theft after allegedly stealing tires and rims from a vehicle.

June 27

Samuel Stevenson, 54, of Goreville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on Route 3 at Allan Street in Waterloo.

Mandy Hartley, 40, was arrested for a Jersey County warrant on Steppig Road.

June 28

A Glock 28 pistol was reported stolen from a gun safe in the area of 5700 Konarcik Road. The alleged theft occurred sometime between April 24 and June 28.

June 29

Xavier Malone, 22, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Haley Noethen, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing justice and resisting arrest on Goeddeltown Road at Route 156.

June 30

James Liefer, 37, of Red Bud, was arrested for felony criminal damage to property, that being a truck in the 5000 block of M Road.

Waterloo Police

June 29

Michael T. Poyner, 39, of Baldwin, was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly backing into a man with his car and attempting to run him over on West Mill Street.

A man was taken into custody after leading police on an hour-long foot pursuit in Waterloo. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Market Street at about 5 p.m. The driver ran from the officer and entered a nearby residence before exiting the home out of a side door. Police later determined that the home the suspect entered was that of an acquaintance, but that was not known at the time. With assistance from the Columbia Police Department K-9 unit and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was taken into custody about 6 p.m. near the location of the initial traffic stop. The suspect, Leroy Maide Jr., 50, of Cahokia, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer.