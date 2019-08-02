Police Blotter | 7/24/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 17

A woman was arrested following the theft of alcohol shortly after 5 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Road. Columbia’s traffic enforcement officer observed a car matching the suspect vehicle description traveling north on Route 3 and pulled it over at Wedgewood Drive a short time later. A woman in the vehicle initially provided a false name to police, but was later identified as Erica R. Johnson, 32, of Belleville. She was charged with two counts of felony retail theft (prior conviction) and obstructing ID and also arrested on a St. Clair County warrant. Johnson allegedly stole liquor from CVS on May 27 and July 3, having previously been convicted of retail theft in St. Clair County.

July 20

Timothy R. Hellerich, 45, of New Baden, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI and speeding on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

Michael D. Spillars, 20, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for retail theft and possession of cannabis at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Carlos Chagala-Cagal, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft of services for allegedly using a dumpster in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway without consent.

July 21

Tyler L. Hubert, 25, of Evansville, was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. for DUI and driving in the wrong lane at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

Joseph S. Allen, 64, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 16

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 5400 block of KK Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a woman hanging from a tree in the front yard. The Monroe County Coroner’s office was requested and the woman, identified as Jennifer L. Pryor, 45, of Desoto, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no foul play suspected in this case, Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said.

July 17

Andrea Crews-Hunt, 50, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state and cited for speeding on I-255 southbound.

July 18

Alvin Love, 44, of St. Louis, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense) following a June 9 incident.

July 21

Amanda Jackson, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on North Market Street in Waterloo.

Eddie J. Franks, 47, of Indiana, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Indiana on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Waterloo Police

July 5

Craig Wicker, 58, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation, no insurance, improper lighting (one headlight) and unlawful use of registration on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

July 14

Sharon Coulson, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft in the 700 block of North Market Street. She is alleged to have stolen a cell phone.

July 18

Tommy J. Paddie, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with felony obstructing justice.

July 29

Multiple reports of possible shots fired or explosions heard in the vicinity of SPPS Fields about 11:55 p.m. were unable to be verified by officers. “We searched but could not locate anything,” Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise said.