Police Blotter | 7-10-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 1

Jonathon M. Houck, 21, of Smithton, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving on a suspended license and no insurance on Route 3 at North Main Street.

July 5

About 3 a.m., a Columbia officer attempted to stop a purple 2013 Ford Fusion with Illinois plates in the area of McDonald’s off Veterans Parkway after it returned stolen out of Fairview Heights earlier in the week. The driver refused to pull over for the officer, traveling north on Route 3 and exiting onto Palmer Road. Two other Columbia officers and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy quickly converged on the area of Palmer Road at Ghent Road, where a felony traffic stop was made. The driver, Christopher M. Delano, 38, of Belleville, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, no valid license and disobeying a traffic control signal.

Logan R. Allen, 20, of Columbia, was arrested for in-state warrants on West Warnock Street.

July 6

James Watson, 19, of Fenton, Mo., was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control signal on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Dupo Police

July 8

At 2:50 p.m., police received a report of a child abduction. The children, Gika Ross, 16, and George Ross, 14, were taken into Department of Child and Family Services custody near the end of May. The mother of these children, Fontriya Crumble, 34, was not granted custody during a court hearing held Monday, after which she went to the children’s foster home and fled with them. Crumble was last seen driving a red 2007 Chrysler Sebring with Illinois plates AJ37246. If the vehicle, suspect or children are located, call 618-482-6767.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 20

Kayla Steward, 23, of Cahokia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

May 27

Jeff Arle, 58, Karen Arle, 63, Justin Arle, 23, Jacob Kramer, 23, and Ashley Jones, 23, all of Missouri, were cited for criminal trespass to property at the pumping station on an agricultural levee west of Garleb Road and B Road.

July 3

Deborah L. Jackson, 63, of O’Fallon, Mo., was cited for Scott’s Law (failure to move over one lane for emergency vehicle) on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Malissa M. McDonald, 32, of Red Bud, was arrested for felony theft and obstructing justice in connection with a June 26 incident.

July 4

Brent D. Loy, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 6609 Gladel Drive.

Jeremy Allmond, 39, of Fults, was arrested for DUI in the area of 4000 LL Road.

Waterloo Police

June 17

Stacey Sellers, 37, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dog at large at 608 Paula Drive.

July 4

Drake Delong, 25, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal damage to property (exterior door frame) at 103 Lemen Street.

July 6

Thomas Vilar, 30, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful possession of fireworks, illegal transportation of alcohol, resisting arrest and disobeying a traffic control device on Marketplace Drive at Route 3.

July 7

Michelle Beason, 50, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and disobeying a traffic control device on North Market Street.