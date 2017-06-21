Police Blotter | 6/14/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 9

Amber A. Smith, 34, of Marissa, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 southbound at Gilmore Lake Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 6

Timothy J. Ervin, 51, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on Hilltop Road in Columbia.

June 8

John A. Fosnock, 27, of Marissa, was arrested for a St. Clair County felony warrant on Route 3.

June 9

Andre R. Mathis, 37, of Cahokia, was charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated assault following incidents inside the Monroe County Jail. He damaged a lock plate inside his cell valued at more than $500, and also allegedly swung his fist at a deputy.

Tanya C. Vilcek, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County probation violation for the original charge of retail theft.

Kenneth Faraone, 32, of Collinsville, was arrested on a Collinsville police warrant on I-255 in Columbia.

Zachary A. Buckman, 20, of Waterloo, was issued a civil violation for possession of drug paraphernalia at the tennis courts parking lot off Rogers Street.

June 10

Tammy Burris, 45, of Ruma, was arrested for domestic battery at Freedom Lake off Sportsman Road. Charged with criminal damage to property in the incident was Kenneth Couch, 61, of Willisville, who allegedly set fire to some items belonging to Burris.

Robert J. Diehl, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for assault following an incident on Martini Road.

Waterloo Police

June 5

Kevin Helfrich, 54, of New Athens, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on South Market Street at Fourth Street.

June 6

Michelle Mace, 35, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for restraint of dog following a report of a dog bite in the area of Columbia Avenue at Waterloo Drive.

June 8

John D. Carner II, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for violation of an order of protection on Victor Street.

June 10

A report of criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue is under investigation. A door lock to a detached garage was tampered with, although no entry was gained to the building.

June 11

Theresa Miller, 27, of Waterloo, was charged with retail theft at Savannah’s Southern Charm, 210 S. Main Street. She is alleged to have stolen a Mud Pie fork set from the store.

John H. Juengel III, 21, of Columbia, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Kingston Drive.