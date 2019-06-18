Police Blotter | 6/12/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 10

John J. Servos, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and no tail lamps on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Millstadt Police

June 5

Joshua S. Manley, 32, of Hamel, was arrested on a St. Louis County probation violation in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

June 7

Christopher M. Gomric, 21, of Belleville, was arrested at the village park on a Monroe County misdemeanor warrant and St. Clair County traffic warrants.

June 10

Catherine V. Swims, 48, of Red Bud, was arrested on St. Clair and Madison County traffic warrants and also charged with driving while license suspended on Floraville Road at Douglas Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 7

Larry Buhler, 48, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI, disobeying a traffic sign and improper lane usage on Valmeyer Road at Bluff Road.

Julia Herron, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and violating an order of protection following an incident in Columbia. She was additionally charged with felony threatening a public official after allegedly sending a text message to the man who has the order of protection against her threatening to take the life of presiding Judge Julia Gomric by shooting her.

June 9

Michael A. Horn, 21, of Waterloo, was issued a county ordinance violation for unlawful outdoor burning at 5452 Second Street in Burksville following a complaint of fireworks in the area.

Waterloo Police

June 6

Joyce Mathes, 35, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for non-accepted trailer parking on Hardy Street at South Market Street.

June 7

Jordan Ries, 28, of Waterloo, was picked up on a Monroe County arrest warrant for using an eavesdropping device to photograph without consent.

Dwight Donley, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

June 9

Jim Schroeder, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated battery following an incident at Willie’s West End, 107 S. Moore Street. Court information alleges that Schroeder kicked a man in the head multiple times, rendering him unconscious. Other possible charges are pending in the incident.