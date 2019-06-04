Police Blotter | 5-29-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 20

Tommy Wright, 64, of Milwaukee, Wisc., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

May 22

James M. Pinales, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked, no insurance and improper lane usage on I-255.

May 23

Yasmeen Bonner, 26, of Collinsville, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis and arrested for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration.

May 26

Alison E. Chamberlain, 28, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device and failure to signal on Route 3 at West Park Drive.

Steven M. Streckfuss, 61, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 21

Lauryn Brockmeier, 19, of O’Fallon, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

May 22

Ted Herold, 18, of Franklin, Ohio, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on North Main Street in Columbia.

Eugene Demarest, 69, of St. Charles, Mo., was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on I-255.

Deborah Davis, 53, of Van Buren, Mo., and Tara Washburn, 30, of Winona, Mo., were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine on North Market Street in Waterloo.

May 23

Kurtis Grahlherr, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection after he allegedly contacted the same female more than 400 times in less than a month. Grahlherr remains in the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

May 24

Krista Allscheid, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on North Market Street in Waterloo.

May 25

Emily Stewart, 27, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

May 26

Austin Woodcock, 24, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on First Street at North Market Street in Waterloo.

Sean K. Edwards, 49, of Columbia, was charged with assault at 1718 Autumn Drive.

The theft of a 2000 Chevy Silverado truck on Route 156 west of Waterloo that belongs to Fuller Construction is under investigation. The truck was eventually located unoccupied in St. Peters, Mo.

May 27

Shawn Beckett, 47, of New Athens, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on Front Street at Bond Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

May 23

Police were notified of two females who attempted to use counterfeit bills at Maurice’s, 941 N. Illinois Route 3, shortly after 11:10 a.m. The bills were not accepted by store personnel. No description of a vehicle was provided.

A 16-year-old female was issued city ordinance violations for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3.

May 24

A 17-year-old was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette and a 16-year-old was issued city ordinance violations for possession of an e-cigarette and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at Park Street.

James Knysak, 44, of Waterloo was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that occurred on Route 3 near Mobile On The Run at about 9:55 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crash.