Police Blotter | 5/15/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 6

The report of a stolen red 2013 Chevrolet Sonic from the 100 block of Hawthorne Place is under investigation. Police said the victim knows the suspect.

May 8

Hunter D. Hutton, 18, of Columbia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance on Gundlach Street at Kaempfe Street.

May 9

Randy L. Emmons, 21, of Lebanon, was arrested for DUI on Plum Street at Rapp Avenue.

May 10

Kevin J. Anderson Jr., 37, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and also for driving while license suspended on Route 3 at the I-255 split.

May 12

Kerry L. Lippold, 51, of Barnhart, Mo., was arrested for DUI in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Millstadt Police

May 5

Jennifer R. Thompson, 39, of Belleville, was charged with harassment by telephone.

May 6

Shiela M. Lumley, 47, of Cahokia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the parking lot of Circle K on West Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 5

Michael Wilken, 44, of Dupo, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Carl Street.

May 7

Justin P. Stanka, 23, of Dupo, was arrested for domestic battery at 212 E. Lincoln Street in Hecker.

May 8

Ray Hankins, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Derk G. Trost, 40, of Ellis Grove, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and on Randolph County and St. Clair County warrants on Hardy Avenue at Morrison Avenue.

Demarco Sain, 24, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 9

Brendan Weber, 25, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

May 10

Ronald Eldon Pullum, 35, of Missouri, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

May 12

Austin Pursley, 26, of Chesterfield, Mo., was arrested for DUI, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (loaded firearm), no insurance, improper lane usage and disobeying a traffic control device on Veterans Parkway at North Evergreen Lane in Columbia.

May 13

Christopher Counterman, 45, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of weapons by a felon (two throwing stars, two large knives and a hatchet) on BB Road at Levee Road north of I-255.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Christopher Harvey, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

April 30

Justin Risley, 24, of Chester, was arrested on a Randolph County failure to appear warrant for burglary.

May 11

Kurtis Grahlherr, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on multiple counts of unlawful violation of an order of protection at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street, and on Konarcik Road.