Police Blotter | 4/3/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 18

Alvien R. Johnson, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested on an out-of-state warrant on Bluff Road.

March 29

Dorian D. Ramsey, 37, was arrested on an in-state warrant at 480 DD Road.

March 31

Imani J. Bennett, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of cannabis and also picked up for no valid registration on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

April 1

Joshua Glaus, 31, of New Athens, was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to residence following a March 21 incident in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

March 19

Summer D. Thrower, 25, of Millstadt, was charged with child endangerment following an incident on Lexington Drive.

March 21

Julie N. Duggins, 24, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant at North Jefferson and Gooding streets.

March 30

Will A. Sewell, 42, of St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic and DUI warrants and charged with driving while license suspended on East Mill and North Breese streets.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 25

Brett K. Rogers, 33, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Bluff Road.

Henry Wiggers, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver on Route 3 at I-255.

March 27

The Hecker Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 12:40 a.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a cow on Route 159 just north of Braun Road. There was no one in or near the vehicle upon arrival, but it was still blocking the roadway. Police eventually made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Stan Wallach Jr., 45, of Red Bud, who was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failure to report a crash to police.

March 29

Cody Everding, 32, of New Athens, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 159 at Braun Road.

March 31

Michael J. Reamer, 54, of Fairview Heights and Dawn Obernuefemann, 41, of Swansea, were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine on DD Road.

Cory A. Gehrs, 27, of O’Fallon, was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams).

Valmeyer Police

March 26

One person has been charged and another is in custody following burglary reports involving unlocked pickup trucks on North Cedar Bluff Drive and Stonehill Ridge. Valmeyer Police Chief Tom Andres classified the incidents as isolated. Neither of the trucks were stolen, but Andres said damage discovered inside indicates these were attempts to steal the vehicles. Matthew H. Warren, 32, of Festus, Mo., was charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a converted vehicle, possession of a firearm without FOID and possession of methamphetamine in connection with this incident.

Waterloo Police

March 21

Hailey Little, 19, of East Carondelet, was cited for disorderly conduct on Route 3 at North Market Street. She allegedly made a false report of a DUI driver to police.

March 25

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo Junior High School.

March 26

William Mulconnery, 20, of Evansville, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue.

March 30

Matthew Adams, 29, of Millstadt, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of Mobile Street.

Brian Sellers, 35, of Columbia, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, criminal trespass to property and resisting arrest at Vintage Wine Bar, 212 S. Main Street.

Matthew Hubbard, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Dwight Street.