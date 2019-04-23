Police Blotter | 4/17/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 10

Brittany A. Jones, 21, of Caseyville, was arrested on a Jackson County warrant on I-255.

April 11

Donald F. Naumann, 84, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery on Bottom Avenue at Grueninger Street.

A crash occurred shortly after 3:40 p.m. on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road. Jody M. Rhein, 46, of Belleville, was driving south on Route 3 approaching the intersection in a 2007 Ford truck. Rhein stopped for the light and a 2001 Chevrolet truck driven by Christopher Tisher, 31, of House Springs, Mo. struck Rhein’s truck in the rear. Rhein was transported by Columbia EMS to an area hospital.

April 12

Two-vehicle crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Route 3 in Columbia. A 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Anne Frey, 71, of St. Louis, was traveling north on Route 3 and in the process of turning left onto Sand Bank Road when it collided with a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Alan Koepke, 66, of Fenton, Mo., which was traveling south on Route 3. A passenger in Anne’s car, 91-year-old Mary Frey of Columbia, was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County. No citations were issued.

April 13

Michael D. Brawley, 29, of Columbia, was arrested at 1200 Admiral Weinel Boulevard on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 7:40 p.m. to assist Mehlville, Mo., fire and EMS and St. Louis County police with a report of a possible jumper on the Missouri side of the eastbound lanes of I-255 on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The individual, a man in his late 60s, was not responding to attempts from law enforcement and firefighters to get him to speak to them and was standing on the edge of the bridge deck with an intent to jump. At 8:05 p.m., Columbia police officer Josh Bayer was able to negotiate with the man and with assistance was able to get him down from the bridge deck, after which St. Louis County police handled the incident.

Illinois State Police

April 1

Patrick Scott, 25, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (pistol).

Millstadt Police

April 13

The Millstadt and Columbia fire departments responded about 9:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 700 block of Admiral Wendt Parkway off North Polk Street. The fire was knocked down within a short amount of time. The homeowner was soldering to repair a broken pipe in the wall when the fire broke out.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 8

David Newton, 29, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on North Main Street in Columbia.

April 9

Robert Henerfauth, 71, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Rhett Walster, 48, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI on Main Street at First Street in Valmeyer.

April 10

Thomas Cahoon, 32, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 159 near Hecker.

April 11

Kavin S. Wyatt, 30, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and driving while license suspended on Route 156 near Hecker.

April 13

Matthew G. Liefer, 37, of Fults, was arrested for battery on Main Street in Renault.

Cory Gehrs, 28, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 14

Jimmy Hearty, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Briar Trail.

James Hall, 41, of Valmeyer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

Dalton Viglasky, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at FF Road.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Paul Hoerr, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest after allegedly making threats to harm and/or kill his landlord and neighbor in the 100 block of Salisbury Street.

April 15

John Carner, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Victor Street.

April 16

An 85-year-old man sustained injuries after the vehicle he was driving struck a house at 301 W. Third Street shortly after 9:15 a.m.