Police Blotter | 3/27/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 22

David E. Kopp, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, speeding and improper lane usage on Cascade Drive at N. Main Street.

March 23

Nathanael A. Edwards, 25, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 600 block of North Main Street.

Millstadt Police

March 22

At 2:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Millstadt Pharmacy for a burglar alarm. When he arrived on scene, he found the back door had been pried ajar but no entry had been made. Multiple officers responded to search the area, but no suspects were located. Two possible suspect vehicles were captured on surveillance cameras and the investigation is ongoing.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 15

Terrence J. Bailey Jr., 32, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy) and possession of a weapon by a felon (metal knuckles).

March 19

Deputies are investigating multiple reports of fences cut at cellular tower sites throughout the county, including Coxeyville Road, Route 159, South Library Street in Waterloo and Centerville Road in Columbia.

March 21

Angela McClaine, 43, of Swansea, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 159 near Hecker.

Allan Wrinkle, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Kevin W. Rednour, 35, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on Route 3 at Park Street.

Jessica Henry, 35, of Belleville, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 159 near Hecker.

Daniel Hurley, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at West Park Drive in Columbia.

March 22

John Gimber, 35, of Ellis Grove, was arrested for DUI and improper turn signal on East Back Street at South Main Street in Hecker.

March 25

Lisa Day, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with theft following a Nov. 15 incident during which gasoline was allegedly stolen from a property in the 9000 block of Bluff Road.

The theft of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pulling a 16-foot trailer from a field road off Steppig Road in rural Columbia late Monday morning is under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 939-8651.

Waterloo Police

March 13

Vicki Moore, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle following a Nov. 22 incident at 216 N. Main Street.

March 21

A 17-year-old was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.