Police Blotter | 11/21/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 14

Bethany J. Pratte, 33, of Pacific, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Nov. 16

Anthony F. Broyles, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 17

Charles D. Carraway, 52, of East St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and improper display of registration.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 7

Jennifer A. McClure, 34, of Millstadt, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 13

Sean C. Sharp, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

The theft of $8,600 from the offices of Wm. Nobbe & Co. John Deere in Waterloo is under investigation. The missing funds were discovered during a recent business accounting report.

Nov. 16

Dena Woods, 38, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Marshonda Nicholson, 27, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 18

John C. Krause, 41, of Evansville, was cited for criminal trespassing in the 5200 block of Timber Lake Drive.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 16

Officers assisted Monroe County EMS is responding to the Dairy Queen parking lot off Route 3 about 6:40 p.m. for a drug overdose. Police said two doses of Narcan were successfully administered to a 33-year-old man, who was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

Amy Bucherich, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue.

Nov. 17

Mandy Herring, 39, of Valmeyer, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for retail theft.

Charges are pending following a retail theft at Rural King shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect vehicle, a green Toyota, was located by Columbia police near Route 158 and Route 3 and pursued into St. Clair County. The vehicle was eventually stopped by the use of spike strips deployed in the area of Route 157 and Route 163 near Cahokia, with all occupants detained. Other assisting agencies included Millstadt, Cahokia and Dupo as well as the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Nov. 18

Three were arrested on felonies following a routine traffic stop in the 700 block of North Market Street about 9 a.m. Jeffrey Skaggs, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of vehicle title, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Sara Vahlkamp, 20, of Freeburg, was arrested for possession of meth, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft and obstructing identification. Andi Summers, 23, of Cahokia, was arrested for possession of meth, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, obstructing ID, possession of a controlled substance and on a Collinsville police warrant. Items from a recent burglary in Monroe County were also recovered as part of this traffic stop, with possible further charges pending.