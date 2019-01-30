Police agencies report 2018 totals

Calls for service increased in two of the three main police agencies in Monroe County in 2018, according to annual statistics reported by the departments.

In the Waterloo Police Department, the calls for service in 2018 totaled 12,018, up from 11,713 in 2017.

That was still the fewest calls for service in the county.

During those calls, officers wrote 745 traffic tickets, 1,085 written warnings and 338 criminal citations.

In addition to calls for service, the department saw an uptick in arrests for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance…>>>

Read the details about the crime and arrest statistics for Monroe County, Columbia and Waterloo in the January 30, 2019, issue.

