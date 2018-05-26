Pirates repeat as sectional champs

The Valmeyer baseball team continued its quest for a return trip to state by winning another Class 1A Greenville University Sectional championship Saturday.

An RBI double by freshman Jacob Rowold put the Pirates on top in the sixth inning as they went on to down Nokomis, 4-2.

“What a big hit,” Valmeyer head coach Greg Reinhardt said.

The game was scoreless into the fourth when Drew Maus singled to right to give the Pirates a 1-0 edge.

Nokomis stormed back in the fifth inning, chasing Valmeyer starting pitcher Michael Chism to take a 2-1 lead. The Pirates answered in the bottom of that inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jake Krekel to tie the game at 2-2.

Following Rowold’s clutch double in the sixth, Valmeyer added an insurance tally on a wild pitch.

Andrew Whipple pitched three innings with four strikeouts to earn the mound victory, in relief of Chism, who went 3-for-4 at the plate. Valmeyer (29-9) advances to the Springfield Super-Sectional at Lincoln Land Community College.

“Just a great team effort. Everyone on the field contributed today,” Reinhardt said.

To view a video of the final out and celebration, click here.