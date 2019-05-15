Perfect finish for WJHS girls track

The Waterloo Junior High School girls track team completed an undefeated season by winning the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state meet in Carterville on Saturday.

Waterloo finished with 64 points, which was 16 points better than the second place school.

“It was a cold and rainy day, but that proved to be no match for our girls,” WJHS track coach Taylor Sebestik said.

Some of the girls were on the WJHS girls cross country team that also went undefeated and won an SIJHSAA Class L state title.

“I can’t say how rare it is or if it’s ever happened before for any other team, but it has definitely never happened for me as a coach,” Sebestik said. “While I would like to win every competition we are in, it is not a priority. This is especially the case in track. A lot of the regular season meets, I’m trying out different scenarios to see what works best with the big picture being the focus. Ultimately, I know the conference, regional and state meets are the only ones that matter. All this to say that it is fun and cool to have an undefeated season, but that is never the goal. The results for the last three competitions are what matter the most. The fact both these teams went undefeated in addition to winning their respective state competitions is just a bonus. Is it rare? Probably. “

Last year, both the WJHS girls cross country and track teams placed second at state…

