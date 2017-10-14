Peace Walk sheds light on domestic violence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is no different than any other month for domestic abuse survivor Elana.

She’s still reminded of the horrors she faced at the hands of her dad and ex-husbands. She still suffers the effects of the trauma brought on by vitriol, degradation and violent outbursts.

Those who attended the annual Monroe County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Peace Walk in Columbia on Thursday night were given a glimpse of the torture she faced most of her life. But only a glimpse.

“When I thought of what I was going to say today, I thought about growing up in a home where domestic abuse was the norm,” said Elana, whose last name has been omitted for safety reasons. “I thought about waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, coffee and cigarette smoke.

“I thought about waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of screams as my dad choked out my mom.”

Unfortunately, the nightmare didn’t end there for Elana — children who grow up in an abusive household are three times more likely to repeat the cycle — who went on to marry two different abusers.

“I can tell you right now that I’ve suffered abuse in every sense of the word. I’ve been stalked by my husband, raped, digitally abused,” she said. “I’ve been emotionally abused — my husband did something to me called gaslighting (manipulating someone’s emotions to make them think they are going crazy…>>>

