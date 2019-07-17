Pastor Neill retiring

In 2009, decades into his career, Steve Neill got a new opportunity.

He had served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Waterloo since 2006, but with the lead pastor returning home to Tennessee, he was asked to take over as lead pastor.

Neill had never previously filled that role, but he accepted.

Now, after over 30 years of ministry, Neill is retiring.

“It’s been a wonderful time,” the 59-year-old Waterloo man said of his most recent decade of work.

Before coming to Waterloo, Neill served in pastoral roles in Collinsville and Peoria after competing seminary in Louisville, Ky.

He and his wife, Sharon, also worked for 10 years in Tanzania, a country in east Africa.

He said that work has informed his other ministry.

“Any time you live out of our country, you get a different perspective on America and cultural values,” Neill explained. “We’re so accustomed in America to our values that we think the whole world thinks the same way we do. Then you go live in a different culture and you realize ‘man, not everybody’s like us, and actually there’s things about them that I wish we were more like.’”

That new perspective has helped Neill through momentous times in his tenure at First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

