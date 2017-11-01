On to Peoria: WHS cross country makes state

For the first time in school history, the Waterloo High School cross country program will send both girls and boys teams to the IHSA Class 2A state meet in Peoria in the same season.

The WHS girls team won Saturday’s Decatur Sectional for the second straight year, led by a first place finish from all-state junior Jenna Schwartz and a fifth place effort from Ella King.

The WHS boys team placed third in Decatur on Saturday, also qualifying for next week’s state meet. The Bulldogs were led by Eli Ward, who placed 17th overall.

“I am very proud of both teams,” WHS cross country coach Larry Huffman said. “Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get both teams to state, and we accomplished that.”

Schwartz won her second straight sectional race with a time of 17:20. She was followed by King in fifth place at 18:21, Sydney Haddick in 12th place at 18:55, Rachel Patterson in 37th place at 19:49, Colleen Sliment in 39th place at 19:50, Emma Rick in 43rd place at 19:54 and Laurin Lunk in 62nd place at 20:28.

“Even though Rachel Patterson was battling an injury, she fought through it and was our No. 4 runner,” Huffman said. “Jenna, Ella, and Sydney did a great job up front, and Colleen was a strong No. 5.”

Schwartz led the Bulldogs to the regional title at Alhambra on Oct. 21 with a course record time of 17:41.21. She placed sixth at the IHSA state meet in Peoria last year, leading the WHS girls to a 13th place state finish.

Earlier this month, the WHS boys team won the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships at Principia College, with the girls placing second. Bulldog runners Adam Robson and Schwartz won individual MVC titles…>>>

