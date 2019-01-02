Objections filed in local race

Cresita Morr has filed objections with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office against four candidates running for a seat on the Columbia School Board in the upcoming April election.

Morr, who is also a school board candidate, filed objections against Scott Middelkamp, Jeremy Donald, Ted Schrader and Phillip Taylor.

In her objections, Morr states that these candidates’ “nomination papers are insufficient in fact and law.” The reasons she gives for that are different for each candidate.

For Middelkamp, her objections include that he failed to identify if he is running for a full term or partial term on his statement of candidacy and that several people who signed his petition for nomination are not registered to vote at the address they provided.

On the petition for nomination, however, Middelkamp did include he is running for a full term.

In Donald’s case, the objections include that he did not complete the petition for nomination in its entirety because he failed to identify the number of voters required for a valid petition on some pages and whether he lives in the city, village or unincorporated area of Columbia.

Morr also objected to Donald not having the circulator of petitions – in this case himself – sign to affirm the validity of the voters

