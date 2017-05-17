No injuries in North Market crash
By Sean McGowan
on May 17, 2017 at 2:25 pm
No injuries were sustained in a two-vehicle crash where Waterloo police and fire, Monroe County Sheriff and EMS responded at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Market and Pautler streets.
Emergency personnel directed traffic as the southbound lane was temporarily blocked near the intersection.
Pictured is the scene of Wednesday afternoon’s crash on North Market Street. (Sean McGowan photo)
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net