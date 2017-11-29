New wine bar keeps history alive

High quality, superior and well-aged are different qualifiers used when describing a wine as vintage.

Starting out, the new Vintage Wine Bar in Waterloo will stick to the basics. But eventually, its owners plan to live up to this standard and more.

After opening last Wednesday, the establishment now serves Washington Cabernet, Pinot Noir and New Zealand varieties, among other selections. Meat and cheese, bread and oil, and small pizzas will serve as the main fare.

“We have a lot of New World wines as of now because people around here will be more familiar with them,” owner Justin Schmidt explained. “The Old World wine — the French stuff — would be a tough sell because there’s not a big selection in the area.”

Additionally, Justin said he hopes to appeal to those who aren’t as passionate or are on the fence about drinking wine.

“If someone is into it, we do have a few options that are kind of introductory. We can give them something easy,” he said. “Something to begin with. Once you get into it, drinking wine can be really fun.”

Justin is partnering with several co-owners to run the business – his wife, Britney, mother, Pat, and father, Lonny – but has put much of the sweat equity into crafting the bar and renovating the inside of the facility at 212 S. Main Street…>>>

