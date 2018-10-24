New task force aims to ‘break the chain’

Law enforcement officials, pastors, a county commissioner, a doctor, mental health experts, an educator and EMS representatives gathered Friday to take steps to reduce recidivism.

This took place at the first meeting of the Monroe County Criminal Justice Behavioral Health Task Force at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo

The task force was formed after Human Support Services and local officials attended a two-day training session in July to focus on strategic planning to reduce recidivism.

Recidivism is the tendency of a criminal to become a repeat offender.

That training occurred because the National Council for Behavioral Health selected HSS, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, as one of only three nonprofits nationwide to receive that training and technical assistance.

“I’m still shocked about that, but I’m happy about it,” HSS Executive Director Anne King said. “They’re pouring training and technical assistance resources into us to identify what works best in our county…>>>

