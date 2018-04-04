New street clock coming to Waterloo

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night approved the purchase of a street clock to be installed downtown early this summer.

The decorative 12-foot-tall clock will be stationed on a two-foot-tall platform at the corner of Main and Mill streets. This is on the former Midland States Bank drive-up facility property now owned by the Gallagher family.

The Verdin Street Clock Model 4M/ST2 was purchased at a cost of $22,959, including installation. Money for the clock will come out of the Downtown Beautification/Video Gaming Fund. The city created this fund to use its share of video gambling revenue for efforts that beautify the downtown area.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith told council members he expects the clock to arrive sometime after May 1 and be installed soon after.

Also on Monday, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Monroe County to enforce a local ordinance dealing with cannabis and drug paraphernalia possession.

This agreement allows Waterloo police to enforce the ordinance, and sets fines for minor marijuana possession (less than 10 grams) under the Illinois’ Cannabis Control act that decriminalized minor pot infractions…>>>

